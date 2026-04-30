Audit uncovers illegal payments to govt employees from KP Zakat fund

PESHAWAR – An audit report for fiscal year 2025 has uncovered major irregularities in the distribution of Zakat funds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including payments made to serving and retired government employees who were allegedly ineligible to receive such assistance.

According to the report, government employees from Grade 1 to Grade 17 received Zakat funds. This included 317 federal employees, 33 employees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Punjab, five from Sindh and three from Balochistan.

The audit found that a total of 419 employees received more than Rs5.3 million from the Zakat Fund. Among them, 15 employees received Rs30,000 each, while 404 employees were given Rs12,000 each as subsistence allowance.

The report also revealed that two Grade 17 officers, two Grade 16 officers and 13 Grade 15 employees were among the recipients, despite serving and retired employees not being eligible for subsistence allowances under the rules.

In addition, the Auditor General directed authorities to recover all Zakat funds distributed to government employees and take strict action against members of Zakat committees involved in the irregularities.

The report further exposed the illegal inclusion of government employees in district and local Zakat committees, describing their appointment as committee members as a violation of the Zakat Act.

It also highlighted financial irregularities amounting to Rs19.7 million paid to ineligible individuals under subsistence allowances and Rs42 million in irregularities under marriage grant distributions. Separately, 111 government employees serving as committee members allegedly received Rs19.5 million in allowances.