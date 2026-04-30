Panic buying sweeps Pakistan as Petrol Prices set to jump from May 1

KARACHI – Motorists rush to petrol stations amid fears of a sharp increase in fuel prices triggered by rising global oil costs as masses are now bracing for revised petrol and diesel rates tonight.

Ahead of announcement, scenes of chaos and urgency have been reported from Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and other regions, where long queues of vehicles are spotted outside fuel stations. Petrol pump staff are reportedly working under intense pressure, attempting to control crowds as anxious citizens scramble to refuel before the expected price hike.

پیٹرول کی قیمتوں میں ممکنہ اضافہ ، اسلام آباد میں پیٹرول پمپس پر گاڑیوں کی لمبی قطاریں لگ گئیں pic.twitter.com/yJF9Sz8RoX — Adil Nizami (@AdilNizami10) April 30, 2026

Petrol Price Update

The situation has been fueled by fears of a significant increase in domestic fuel costs, with estimates suggesting petrol and diesel prices could rise by Rs3 to Rs4 per litre. However, concerns are mounting that the impact could be far more severe if the government raises the petroleum levy, potentially pushing prices even higher. In a worst-case scenario, some projections suggest an increase of up to Rs40 per litre, adding further strain on already inflation-hit households.

In a bid to calm rising uncertainty, the government is reportedly preparing to issue the official fuel price notification earlier than scheduled. This emergency move is intended to reduce speculation and ease public anxiety ahead of the adjustment.

Despite these efforts, panic buying is already in full swing. Many citizens say fuel has become increasingly unaffordable and are rushing to fill their tanks now to avoid paying more later, even if it means waiting hours in long queues.

Adding to the tension, concerns are also mounting over global instability. Sources warn that if unrest around the Strait of Hormuz continues, Pakistan could face another sharp fuel price increase as early as May 9. Such a development could deepen economic pressure on households already struggling with inflation, raising fears of a fresh nationwide financial shock.