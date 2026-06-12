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Petrol Price in Pakistan slashed to Rs373 per Litre in Latest Revision

By Staff Reporter
11:16 pm | Jun 12, 2026
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ISLAMABAD – Pakistan government announced a fresh cut in petroleum product prices, offering modest relief to consumers ahead of the new pricing period. According to the Petroleum Division, the revised fuel prices will come into effect from 13 June 2026.

New Fuel Prices in Pakistan

The latest adjustment includes a reduction in both major petroleum products. Petrol price reduced by Rs. 4 per litre as Old price was Rs. 377.78, and after tweaks, the new price set at Rs373.78. High Speed Diesel (HSD): Reduced by Rs. 2 per litre, Old price: Rs. 380.78 and New price: Rs. 378.78

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The price revision is part of the government’s regular fortnightly review mechanism, which aligns domestic fuel rates with global oil market trends and exchange rate movements.

The new rates are expected to slightly ease transportation costs and provide limited relief to inflationary pressures affecting essential goods and services.

The updated prices will remain in effect until the next official review cycle.

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