Pakistan’s central bank reserves rise by $33m

Karachi – Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $33 million during the past week, according to official data released by the central bank.

The SBP said its foreign exchange reserves rose to $17.258 billion.

However, the country’s total foreign exchange reserves declined by $600,000 to $22.66 billion during the reporting period.

The central bank also reported a $38 million decrease in foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks, bringing their total reserves down to $5.41 billion.