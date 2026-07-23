‘Buleha’ movie release in Limbo as Senate committee seeks Ban over Bulleh Shah Portrayal

ISLAMABAD – Buleha movie landed in controversy as Senate committee warned that the film could be stopped from being released in cinemas unless its producers make major changes over concerns about the portrayal of Sufi saint Baba Bulleh Shah.

The recommendation came during meeting led by Acting Chairman Senator Sarmad Ali at PTV Headquarters in Islamabad, where members discussed range of key issues, including the implementation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), the transfer of cybercrime cases to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), journalists’ housing, government advertisement quotas for regional newspapers, and the long-pending grievances of Radio Pakistan pensioners.

Committee members expressed serious concern over film’s distortion of Baba Bulleh Shah’s message of peace by linking it with violence and firearms through its lead character. Lawmakers questioned how the Central Board of Film Censors had approved the film, rejecting the explanation that it had also been cleared by the Punjab and Sindh censor boards.

After detailed deliberations, the committee recommended that the producers rename Buleha and remove a dialogue in which the lead character compares himself to the revered Sufi saint. Members warned that if the changes are not made, the film should be prevented from reaching cinemas and could also face removal from YouTube.

The panel further urged the federal government to introduce a transparent, merit-based process for appointing members of film censor boards.