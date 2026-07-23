Mobile, internet services begin restoring in AJK’s Mirpur after 45-day suspension

MIRPUR – Mobile phone and internet services have started to be restored in Mirpur and surrounding areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir after remaining suspended for the past 45 days.

According to reports, residents in Mirpur have begun regaining access to mobile and internet connectivity as restoration work progresses across the city and nearby localities.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he had received reports that internet and digital communication services in Mirpur would soon be restored.

He expressed hope that similar requests for the restoration of internet services in Muzaffarabad and other areas of Azad Kashmir would also be approved in the near future.

Internet services in Mirpur had remained suspended for the last 45 days, disrupting digital communication and online activities for residents.