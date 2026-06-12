PTI rejects Budget 2026-27, calls it anti-poor

Islamabad – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year, terming it an “anti-poor and elite-friendly” financial plan.

PTI Central Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram described the budget as a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) budget, alleging that it favors the wealthy while placing an additional burden on the common man.

He claimed that the budget contains manipulation of figures and is not based on genuine reforms but on the harassment of honest taxpayers. He also criticized the use of faceless audit systems, saying they unfairly target law-abiding business owners.

Sheikh Waqas Akram said the government had imposed excessive taxes in the past three to four budgets, adding that the latest budget continues the same approach of “statistical manipulation” instead of meaningful economic reforms.

He further stated that the budget punishes honest taxpayers while ignoring large-scale tax evasion, calling it deceptive and anti-public policy, and announced that PTI rejects it completely.

Meanwhile, during the National Assembly budget session, PTI lawmakers protested strongly, surrounded the Speaker’s podium, tore copies of the budget documents, and boycotted the Finance Minister’s speech.