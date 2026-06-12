PM Shehbaz says US-Iran peace deal near finalization amid Pakistan’s mediation efforts

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the United States–Iran peace agreement is closer to completion than ever before.

In a message shared on social media platform X, the prime minister said that during Pakistan’s active mediation efforts, the country is fully aware of ongoing disinformation campaigns by elements attempting to sabotage the peace process.

Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal. Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 12, 2026

He said that despite such noise, the final and mutually agreed text of the peace deal has been finalized.

The prime minister added that Pakistan is now working in close coordination with both sides to finalize the next steps, stating that peace has never been closer than it is today.