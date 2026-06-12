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PM Shehbaz says US-Iran peace deal near finalization amid Pakistan’s mediation efforts

By Web Desk
10:34 pm | Jun 12, 2026
Pm Shehbaz Says Us Iran Peace Deal Near Finalization Amid Pakistans Mediation Efforts

ISLAMABAD  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the United States–Iran peace agreement is closer to completion than ever before.

In a message shared on social media platform X, the prime minister said that during Pakistan’s active mediation efforts, the country is fully aware of ongoing disinformation campaigns by elements attempting to sabotage the peace process.

He said that despite such noise, the final and mutually agreed text of the peace deal has been finalized.

The prime minister added that Pakistan is now working in close coordination with both sides to finalize the next steps, stating that peace has never been closer than it is today.

 

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