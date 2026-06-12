Rs300b loan for E-bikes, e-rickshaws, farmers announced in Budget 2026-27

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced the provision of Rs300 billion in loans for farmers under its fertility and agriculture support programme.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that around 750,000 farmers will benefit from the initiative aimed at improving agricultural productivity and financial access in the sector.

He added that, in collaboration with the private sector, the government is also continuing efforts to provide easy-term loans for small businesses, youth, and women to promote entrepreneurship and financial inclusion.

In a major push for green mobility, the government has announced subsidised financing for the purchase of electric bikes and electric rickshaws, aiming to promote environmentally friendly transportation.

The finance minister further said that technical training will also be provided to young people through NAVTTC, helping them acquire skills and create new employment opportunities across various sectors.