HEC’s new dual degree policy opens path for Pakistan-US university partnerships

LAHORE – The Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) newly introduced policy on dual, double, and joint degree programmes has paved the way for Pakistani universities to formally collaborate with foreign institutions to offer internationally recognised qualifications.

The Policy on Dual, Double and Joint Degree Programmes 2026, recently issued by the HEC, establishes a legal and academic framework for local universities to partner with overseas institutions. Under the policy, students enrolled in such programmes may graduate with qualifications recognised in both Pakistan and the partner country.

The policy requires universities to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the HEC before launching any joint, dual, or double degree programme.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) says it is preparing to become the first Pakistani university to apply for an NOC under the new framework for degree programmes being developed in partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) in the United States.

According to the HEC policy, a foreign partner institution must either be listed in the UNESCO World Higher Education Database or be ranked among the top 1,000 universities in internationally recognised global rankings. NIT says ASU fulfils these criteria.

The institute also noted that more than 400 Pakistani students are currently enrolled at ASU and described the partnership as an opportunity to expand access to international higher education for local students.

NIT founder and Chancellor Muhammad Shahzeb termed the HEC policy a significant step towards making foreign-accredited education more accessible, saying it could reduce the financial burden associated with pursuing a degree abroad while allowing students to remain in Pakistan.

If approved by the HEC, the proposed programmes would enable students to complete degree pathways jointly offered by a Pakistani and an American university without having to relocate overseas.

NIT said it plans to complete the HEC registration process and launch the programmes after securing the required regulatory approvals.