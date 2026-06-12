Budget 2026: YouTube, TikTok Earnings to be Taxed in Pakistan under New Proposal

ISLAMABAD – Budget 2026–27 introduced controversial tax overhaul targeting country’s fast-growing social media economy, bringing YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram creators directly into a tightly monitored tax net.

Under the new system, banks will automatically deduct tax at the moment payments from social media platforms are received. This means content creators will no longer receive full earnings, as deductions will be made upfront before funds reach their accounts, marking a major shift in how digital income is handled in Pakistan.

The move is being described as one of the most aggressive efforts yet to regulate and formalize the country’s booming creator economy, where thousands of individuals now rely on online content creation as a primary source of income.

All payments from global social media platforms deposited into Pakistani bank accounts will be subject to automatic withholding. Banks will act as official tax collection agents for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), ensuring deductions are made at the point of transaction.

The new framework builds on earlier regulatory steps, including SRO 545(I)/2026, which required non-resident individuals earning through social media in Pakistan to pay quarterly withholding tax and file specialized returns. The latest expansion through draft SRO 546(I)/2026 now extends the same compliance burden to resident digital creators as well.

Under the proposed formula-based system, digital income will be calculated on total earnings, with creators allowed to deduct expenses capped at 30% of revenue. Adding to the strict oversight, the FBR has also introduced a reference valuation of Rs195 per 1,000 YouTube views to estimate potential income for tax assessment purposes.

The reforms come at a time when Pakistan’s creator economy is rapidly expanding, with thousands of individuals earning foreign revenue through monetized content and receiving payments via local banking channels. While a 5% advance tax on online income already exists, enforcement has historically been weak, with widespread criticism over loopholes and inconsistent compliance.