Balochistan presents Rs1,089 billion budget for FY2026-27

QUETTA – Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Shuaib Nosherwani presented a Rs 1,089 billion budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the provincial assembly.

While presenting the budget, the minister said the government utilised 115% of the allocated budget during the previous fiscal year. He added that 2,966 ongoing and new development schemes are expected to be completed by the end of the current fiscal year.

Total revenue and expenditure

He said the total expenditure for the next fiscal year has been estimated at Rs 1,089 billion, while revenue for the current year stood at Rs 886 billion. The non-development budget has been set at Rs 797 billion, whereas the overall provincial development budget stands at Rs 206 billion.

Development allocations and new schemes

For new schemes, Rs 106 billion has been allocated, while Rs 100 billion has been set aside for ongoing projects. The budget also includes Rs 45 billion in federal development grants and Rs 40 billion under foreign project assistance.

The finance minister said the provincial budget remains in surplus and efforts are underway to further improve revenue, targeting an increase to Rs 170 billion. He added that dam construction projects are underway in several districts with federal support.

The government has also established the Bolan Insurance Company Limited under a public-private partnership model for the first time. The company will provide insurance coverage for government assets, accidents, natural disasters, healthcare, and other sectors.

Key sectoral allocations

Rs 3.8 billion has been allocated for the solarisation of tube wells to support agriculture and provide cheaper energy.

Rs 10 billion has been set aside for the establishment of the Bank of Balochistan, while Rs 3 billion each has been allocated for the Balochistan Aviation Company and divisional headquarters master planning.

Rs 490 million has been allocated for the promotion of mineral resources and investment opportunities, and Rs 85 million for culture and archaeology.

Jobs, health and education

The minister announced the creation of 5,000 new jobs in FY2026-27, including 3,000 in school education, 500 in health, 1,000 in newly created districts, and 500 in other departments.

For the health sector, Rs 6 billion has been allocated for development, while Rs 90 billion has been set aside for non-development expenditures excluding assets.

For education, Rs 12 billion has been allocated for development and Rs 115 billion for non-development spending in school education, while colleges have been allocated Rs 2.3 billion for development and Rs 28.7 billion for non-development expenses.

Additional allocations include Rs 4.4 billion for agriculture development, Rs 19.2 billion for non-development agriculture spending, Rs 9 million for commodity management, Rs 5.08 billion for non-development, Rs 8.5 billion for local government development and Rs 41.4 billion for non-development, and Rs 27 billion and Rs 20 billion respectively for communications and works.

For law and order, Rs 2.8 billion has been allocated under non-development expenditure, while the Board of Revenue has been allocated Rs 2.8 billion for development and Rs 8.2 billion for non-development. The transport sector has been allocated Rs 1.5 billion for development and Rs 1.29 billion for non-development spending.