Master Changan begins Deepal E07 deliveries in Pakistan

KARACHI – Master Changan Motors Limited has announced the start of deliveries of its Deepal E07 electric vehicle in Pakistan while opening bookings for a limited number of additional units at an introductory price of Rs19 million.

The E07 will be the first model introduced under the company’s “House of Brands” strategy, through which it plans to launch vehicles across the Changan, Deepal, Nevo and Avatr brands over the next three months.

Marketed by the company as a “transformer SUV”, the Deepal E07 combines elements of a premium sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck. Its rear section can be converted to provide an open cargo area, a format the automaker describes as a “Multitruck”.

The vehicle was first showcased in Pakistan at the Pakistan Auto Show 2025. Master Changan said deliveries would now begin against confirmed orders, while the additional units would be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to the company, display vehicles will also reach dealerships nationwide in the coming weeks.

The all-wheel-drive E07 is equipped with a dual-motor system producing 440 kilowatts, equivalent to 590 horsepower, and 645 Newton-metres of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 3.96 seconds.

The vehicle carries an 89.98-kilowatt-hour battery and offers a claimed driving range of up to 590km under the New European Driving Cycle standard. Its DC fast-charging system can charge the battery from 30 to 80 per cent in around 15 minutes, according to the company’s [official specifications](https://deepal.com.pk/upload/e07-brochure.pdf).

Interior features include zero-gravity front seats, a rotating 15.4-inch touchscreen, an augmented-reality head-up display, 256-colour ambient lighting and an 18-speaker audio system.

Klaus Zyciora, vice-president of global design at Changan Automobile, led the design of the E07. Its exterior features a fastback profile and the company’s Star Ring lighting design.

“With the Deepal E07, we are introducing a completely new category of vehicle for customers who choose to stand apart,” Master Changan Motors Chief Operating Officer Ali Damani said.

He said the launch reflected the company’s plans to bring new technologies and products to Pakistan’s automobile market.

The company did not disclose the number of vehicles available in the limited allocation or provide a detailed launch schedule for the other brands included in its expansion strategy.