Petrol price likely to hike in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD – After a major increase in petroleum product prices in the global market, there are concerns that petrol prices may also rise, and the announcement is expected to be made today.

According to sources, the government is active in trying to save the public from a significant increase of 40 rupees per liter. It has been decided to announce the new prices tonight; issuing the notification a day earlier will help spare the public from a heavy financial burden.

Reports said that from May 1, petrol and diesel prices are likely to increase by 3 to 4 rupees per liter, and if the petroleum levy is raised, prices could go up even further.