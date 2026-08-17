1500 prize bond August 2026 – Winners list and online results

FAISALABAD – Rs1500 Prize Bond balloting is set to be conducted at Faisalabad office of National Savings Centre today on August 17, 2026.

Bondholders from across the country are eagerly waiting to see if they win the mega cash prizes.

The full winners list of Rs1500 Prize Bond will be shared soon after balloting. Stay updated with Daily Pakistan for complete details.

The balloting event will take place in the presence of officials and the public, ensuring transparency and excitement as the winning numbers are revealed.

National Savings, operating under the State Bank of Pakistan, offers these prize bonds as a popular investment option, giving investors a chance to win big cash rewards instead of fixed interest.

Cash Prizes

This draw offers a grand first prize of Rs3,000,000, along with a second prize of Rs1,000,000 and multiple third prizes of Rs18,500 — making it an event that prize bond holders don’t want to miss.

Winners List

A complete of draw results and winners will be updated here as soon as it is released by the NSC Faisalabad.

1500 Prize Bond Draw May 2026 Winners

The Rs3,000,000 first prize was won by prize bond number 024132, while numbers 026284, 355420, and 407321 each secured a second prize of Rs1,000,000.

Stay tuned as fortunes are made with this thrilling prize bond draw.