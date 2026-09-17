Pakistani among 2 injured as Houthi Drone Intercepted over Saudi Arabia’s Taif city

TAIF — Saudi Arabia continues to face Houthi attacks and now Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone that authorities said had been launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement.

But the threat did not end with the interception. As the drone broke apart in the sky, debris rained down over populated areas of Taif, killing one Yemeni resident and injuring two others, according to Saudi Civil Defense.

#الدفاع_المدني: سقوط شظايا اعتراض طائرة مسيّرة في محافظة الطائف نتج عنها حالة وفاة وإصابتان وأضرار مادية في عدد من المباني والمركبات. pic.twitter.com/2QltjNAlrF — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) September 17, 2026

The injured include Saudi woman and a Pakistani national, with the Pakistani citizen reportedly in critical condition.Saudi Civil Defense said the drone was intercepted before reaching its intended destination. However, fragments from the destroyed aircraft fell at several locations across Taif, striking civilian areas and causing damage to homes, buildings and vehicles.

مشاهد توضح آثار العدوان الحوثي على منازل ومركبات المدنيين في محافظة الطائف https://t.co/6LoSvIRClp pic.twitter.com/LzRsJMqJ5m — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) September 17, 2026

Emergency teams responded to the affected locations as authorities assessed the damage and dealt with the casualties.

The incident has brought renewed attention to the risks posed by cross-border drone attacks, where even a successful interception can create a secondary danger when falling debris reaches populated areas.

According to Saudi authorities, the Pakistani resident was transferred to hospital and was in critical condition following the incident. A Saudi woman was also injured.

Taif attack attempt comes amid sharp escalation in fighting involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement. Saudi authorities have reported a series of recent drone and missile threats targeting areas of the kingdom. Reuters reported that the latest violence comes as fighting between Houthi forces and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces has intensified.