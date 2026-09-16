Alleged Houthi drone attack on Makkah foiled, Saudi coalition vows firm response

MAKKAH – Saudi Arabia’s air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a drone reportedly launched by Yemen’s Houthi group toward Makkah Al-Mukarramah before it could enter the holy city’s restricted airspace, according to the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki said the drone was detected and brought down south of Makkah at around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15. Debris from the intercepted drone fell in an area south of the city, according to the information provided by Saudi authorities.

Al-Malki described the incident as the second reported attempt by the Houthis to target Makkah. He said a previous attempt took place on July 27, 2017, when a ballistic missile was reportedly launched toward the holy city.

Saudi authorities said the security of the Grand Mosque, the holy sites and pilgrims remains a priority, adding that measures would be taken to prevent further attacks.

The incident came a day after Saudi Civil Defense issued emergency alerts over possible aerial threats in several areas, including Makkah, Jeddah and Taif. Authorities later announced that the threat in Makkah had passed.

Saudi officials characterized the reported drone launch as an attempt to target Makkah, Islam’s holiest city and the direction toward which Muslims around the world pray. They also said such attacks could create fear among worshippers, pilgrims, residents and civilians.

The reported interception followed claims by the Saudi-led coalition that missile and drone attacks had injured 13 civilians in Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif, while damaging seven homes and two vehicles.

The latest developments come amid renewed fighting between forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi movement. According to the information provided, clashes have intensified since early July after a period of relative calm.

Yemen’s conflict dates back to 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and expanded their control over several provinces. In 2015, a Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened militarily in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The Houthis had rejected the allegations of attack on Makkah as lie.

Saudi-led coalition forces have said they will respond to Houthi attacks, with Saudi Arabia indicating that it intends to take what it described as decisive action against further attacks.