Woman passenger arrested after taking off clothes midflight

MIAMI – A woman passenger was taken into custody after allegedly removing her clothes and engaging in indecent behavior in front of fellow passengers during an American Airlines flight from Baltimore to Miami.

The incident took place on September 11, when the woman suddenly took off her clothes and began behaving inappropriately in front of other passengers.

According to authorities, the flight crew immediately informed the cockpit and the airline’s operations center and requested that law enforcement officers be present when the aircraft landed. The pilots, however, continued the flight to Miami rather than diverting the aircraft.

When the plane landed in Miami, police were waiting at the gate. The woman was taken into custody and handed over to the FBI, which is investigating the incident.

The incident comes amid another recent disturbance on a US domestic flight. Earlier this month, a 67-year-old passenger allegedly became highly aggressive while traveling in the first-class cabin of an American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Newark.

According to police, the man made racist and insulting remarks, assaulted a female passenger seated next to him, damaged her laptop and attempted to bite people who intervened.

After the passenger allegedly ignored attempts by a flight attendant to calm him down and became physically violent, a retired police officer and other passengers restrained him using tape and ropes provided by the crew.

The disturbance prompted the pilot to divert the aircraft and make an emergency landing at Baltimore Airport, where police and FBI personnel boarded the plane and took the passenger into custody.