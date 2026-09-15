Sms Service Charges For Petrol Subsidy Registration Abolished

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to make the SMS service required for registration for the Rs100 per litre petrol subsidy relief scheme free of charge.

The directive was issued during a high-level meeting chaired by the prime minister, where measures to facilitate citizens seeking fuel subsidy relief were reviewed.

Under the scheme, owners of motorcycles, rickshaws and vehicles with engine capacities of up to 800cc will be eligible for fuel subsidy relief.

The fuel subsidy scheme will begin in Islamabad during the night between September 14 and 15, while people across the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, will start receiving relief from the night between September 16 and 17.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the administration, including the Islamabad chief commissioner and inspector general, to remain present in the field to guide citizens.

He instructed authorities to provide people with all possible assistance during registration and other required procedures. Public representatives and volunteers will also be mobilized to help citizens complete the registration process and other formalities.

The prime minister further ordered an extensive public awareness campaign about the fuel subsidy scheme, directing authorities to accelerate outreach across social media and other platforms.