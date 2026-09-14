CDF Asim Munir, Lebanese interior minister discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI – Lebanese Minister of Interior and Municipalities Ahmad Al-Hajjar visited General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and met Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting covered matters of mutual interest, the evolving regional security situation and ways to further strengthen bilateral relations in the security sector.

The military’s media wing said the two sides also emphasised the importance of strengthening institutional ties between the security institutions of Pakistan and Lebanon and enhancing mutual cooperation.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Lebanon and expressed a desire to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of common interest.

The Lebanese interior minister appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability and acknowledged the professionalism and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism.