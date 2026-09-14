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Smartphone users get relief as PTA tax payment facility introduced

By Web Desk
6:40 pm | Sep 14, 2026
Smartphone Users Get Relief As Pta Tax Payment Facility Introduced

ISLAMABAD – A major development has been announced for smartphone users facing difficulties due to high PTA taxes on imported smartphones, with a new facility allowing the tax to be paid in instalments.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Qasim Gilani said on social media platform X that, after two years of efforts, smartphone users had secured the facility to pay PTA taxes in instalments instead of making the entire payment at once.

Under the new facility, users will reportedly be able to pay taxes ranging from around Rs100,000 to Rs250,000 in monthly instalments of Rs8,000 to Rs17,000.

The facility is aimed at reducing the immediate financial burden on consumers who have been struggling to pay hefty taxes on imported smartphones in a lump sum.

Gilani said efforts would continue to secure further relief and additional incentives for the public.

The development is being viewed as significant relief for smartphone users. However, final details regarding the terms, duration and implementation of the instalment facility are yet to be announced.

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