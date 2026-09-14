It Minister Reveals Two Step Registration Process For Rs100 Petrol Relief

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government opened the door to new Rs100-per-litre relief scheme, and the IT minister has now explained the two simple steps eligible citizens need to follow to get the discount.

The government has now explained how eligible citizens can register for Rs100 per litre relief on petrol, who can benefit from the programme and what they need to do when they go to buy fuel. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the targeted scheme on Sunday, extending the discount to motorcyclists, rickshaw and Qingqi drivers and owners of vehicles with engines of up to 800cc.

Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima said the registration process has been kept relatively simple and only needs to be completed once. Applicants must use a SIM registered in their own name and send their CNIC number to 9771. They will also need to provide their vehicle registration number, the province or city where the vehicle is registered and its registration date.

The information must match the vehicle’s official registration record. If something is missing, applicants will receive a message asking them to correct the problem. Once the registration is successfully completed, there is no need to register again.

Instead, beneficiaries can request their fuel subsidy token whenever they need petrol by simply sending “TOK” to 9771.

No fee and no extra information

Shaza Fatima has also urged people to be careful with their personal information. Citizens should not hand over their CNIC details or other personal data to anyone offering to register them for the scheme. The minister said the government would not ask applicants for additional information and would not charge any fee for registration or receiving the relief.

She added that officials would continue monitoring the system and address technical problems or errors as they emerge during implementation.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the scheme was introduced specifically to help people struggling with the sudden increase in fuel prices. He said the government had put a transparent system in place and that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed all concerned ministries and departments to make sure eligible citizens could access the relief without unnecessary hurdles.

Officials involved in the programme will remain available around the clock to deal with complaints and help beneficiaries, Tarar said.

Petroleum Minister Malik said the government understood how quickly an increase in petrol prices can affect ordinary households, particularly people who use their vehicles to earn a living.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not want the latest international oil shock to place another burden on citizens and had ordered officials to arrange the resources required for the relief package.

Malik said the government previously arranged funds for fuel subsidies and that the prime minister had again directed officials to mobilise resources for the latest relief effort. He also pointed to an earlier targeted fuel subsidy programme, which remained in place until June 30, saying the government had continued to explore ways of protecting vulnerable citizens from sudden increases in fuel costs.