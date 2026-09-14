Per Tola Gold Rates fall to Rs453,336 in Pakistan; Full Rates list

LAHORE – Gold prices took another hit in Pakistan on Monday, with precious metal losing Rs3,800 per tola as a fresh decline in international bullion prices rattled the domestic market.

The latest drop pushed the gold price to Rs453,336 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams fell by Rs3,258 to Rs388,662.

The latest sell-off underscores the volatility gripping precious metals markets, with local gold prices closely following international bullion movements. Fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee can further amplify changes in domestic rates.

It was not just gold facing selling pressure. The price of silver dropped Rs122 per tola, taking the latest rate to Rs6,802. The simultaneous weakness in gold and silver has put Pakistan’s precious metals market under renewed scrutiny, as buyers, investors and traders watch global bullion prices and currency movements for clues about the next move.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Piece: Rs446,300 / Rs445,800

Pathoor: Rs441,000 / Rs439,000

22K gold: Rs409,108

21K gold: Rs390,512

Karachi Gold Selling Rate

In Karachi, the reported gold selling rate stood at Rs446,200.

Silver Rates

The Lahore silver market reported the following prices:

999.0 Tezabi: Rs6,700

Silver 1KG bar: Rs6,750

10-tola piece: Rs6,800

With international gold prices falling and the domestic market remaining highly sensitive to global bullion trends and currency fluctuations, Pakistan’s gold market could remain volatile.