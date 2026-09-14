Per Tola Gold Rates fall to Rs453,336 in Pakistan; Full Rates list

LAHORE – Gold prices took another hit in Pakistan on Monday, with precious metal losing Rs3,800 per tola as a fresh decline in international bullion prices rattled the domestic market.
The latest drop pushed the gold price to Rs453,336 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams fell by Rs3,258 to Rs388,662.
The latest sell-off underscores the volatility gripping precious metals markets, with local gold prices closely following international bullion movements. Fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee can further amplify changes in domestic rates.
It was not just gold facing selling pressure. The price of silver dropped Rs122 per tola, taking the latest rate to Rs6,802. The simultaneous weakness in gold and silver has put Pakistan’s precious metals market under renewed scrutiny, as buyers, investors and traders watch global bullion prices and currency movements for clues about the next move.
Gold Rates in Lahore
- Piece: Rs446,300 / Rs445,800
- Pathoor: Rs441,000 / Rs439,000
- 22K gold: Rs409,108
- 21K gold: Rs390,512
Karachi Gold Selling Rate
In Karachi, the reported gold selling rate stood at Rs446,200.
Silver Rates
The Lahore silver market reported the following prices:
- 999.0 Tezabi: Rs6,700
- Silver 1KG bar: Rs6,750
- 10-tola piece: Rs6,800
With international gold prices falling and the domestic market remaining highly sensitive to global bullion trends and currency fluctuations, Pakistan’s gold market could remain volatile.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today (12 September 2026), Per Tola Gold Price