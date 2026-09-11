Gold Rates in Pakistan Today (11 September 2026), Per Tola Gold Price

Pakistan’s gold remained at Rs4.62Lac per tola amid upward trend in international rates. The price of gold decreased by Rs600 per tola in previous session to Rs462,336, according to the latest rates released by Sarafa Association.

Gold/Silver Old Price Change Latest Price Gold — per tola Rs462,936 -Rs600 Rs462,336 Gold — 10 grams Rs396,893 -Rs515 Rs396,378 International gold $4,404 -$6 $4,398 Silver — per tola Rs7,099 +Rs73 Rs7,141

The pressure was also increased in the 10-gram market, where gold dropped Rs515 to Rs396,378. The latest decline wiped out much of the previous session’s gains.

The downturn was not limited to Pakistan. In the international market, gold fell by $6 per ounce to $4,398, with the quoted rate carrying a $20 premium.

However, silver prices moved down with its domestic price decreasing Rs17 per tola to Rs7,124.

With both gold and silver losing ground, Pakistan’s bullion market ended the session firmly in the red, highlighting the volatility currently gripping precious metals.