Gold Rates in Pakistan Today (9 September 2026), Per Tola Gold Price

Pakistan’s gold remained at Rs4.62Lac per tola amid drop in international rates. The price of gold fell Rs1,000 per tola in previous session to Rs462,136, according to the latest rates released by Sarafa Association.

Gold/Silver Old Price Change Latest Price Gold — per tola Rs463,236 ▼ Rs1,000 Rs462,236 Gold — 10 grams Rs397,064 ▼ Rs857 Rs396,207 International gold $4,406 ▼ $10 $4,396 Silver — per tola Rs7,059 +Rs10 Rs7,069

The pressure was also visible in the 10-gram market, where gold dropped Rs857 to Rs396,207. The latest decline wiped out much of the previous session’s gains.

The downturn was not limited to Pakistan. In the international market, gold slid $10 per ounce to $4,396, with the quoted rate carrying a $20 premium.

However, silver prices moved up, with its domestic price increasing Rs10 per tola to Rs7,069.

With both gold and silver losing ground, Pakistan’s bullion market ended the session firmly in the red, highlighting the volatility currently gripping precious metals.