Six killed after tractor-trolley hits power lines near Thatta

THATTA – Six people, including a woman, were killed and several others injured after a tractor-trolley carrying labourers came into contact with electricity wires near Pir Jo Goth.

According to police officials, the victims suffered electric shocks after the tractor-trolley came into contact with the power lines.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Thatta, where the injured are receiving medical treatment.

Police officials said the victims were labourers who were returning to their homes after harvesting a rice crop when the accident occurred.