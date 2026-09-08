Nawaz Sharif, sons return to Pakistan after week-long private trip to Singapore

LAHORE – Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan, according to reports.

Nawaz Sharif had left for Singapore around a week ago on a private visit. He has now returned to the country after completing his trip.

His sons, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, also returned to Pakistan with him, according to the sources.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s son-in-law, Chaudhry Rahil Munir, and Dr Adnan Khan also arrived in Lahore.

The return of Nawaz Sharif and his family members comes after their private visit to Singapore. No details regarding the purpose or schedule of his visit were immediately available.

Nawaz Sharif, who has served as Pakistan’s prime minister three times, remains the president of the PML-N and continues to play a significant role in the party’s political affairs.