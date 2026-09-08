PAEC leads Pakistan’s Push to tap Africa’s Vast Economic Potential

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to make a major leap in its economic engagement with Africa as the Pakistan-Africa Economic Council (PAEC) prepares for its formal launch this Friday, opening a powerful new platform for trade, investment and business partnerships across the continent.

Described as Pakistan’s first SECP-authorized and registered Africa-focused entrepreneurship platform, the PAEC is set to bring Pakistani businesses, international investors and African partners closer together, creating new avenues for investment, joint ventures and cross-border projects.

With Africa home to an estimated 1.59 billion people, the launch presents a major opportunity for Pakistani entrepreneurs and companies to tap into one of the world’s most dynamic and promising markets.

The Council’s initial strategy will focus strongly on East Africa, with Rwanda, Ethiopia, Uganda and Djibouti identified as priority markets. Engagement will subsequently expand toward Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan, creating a broader network of economic cooperation between Pakistan and Africa.

PAEC aims to connect Pakistani capital, production capacity and entrepreneurial expertise with commercially viable projects across African markets. The initiative could open fresh opportunities for Pakistani companies in areas ranging from industrial development and manufacturing to investment, infrastructure, trade and regional connectivity.

PAEC intends to go beyond traditional trade promotion by actively supporting the development of high-impact projects and sustainable joint ventures. The Council says its strength comes from a combination of experienced Pakistani production and business partners and established relationships with African businesses, local partners and government stakeholders.

This network is expected to help Pakistani investors better understand opportunities on the ground while giving African partners access to Pakistan’s business, production and entrepreneurial capabilities.

The Council has already planned two business opportunity missions to East Africa during the final quarter of 2026.

Conducted in collaboration with local partners and host governments, the missions will give Pakistani entrepreneurs and investors the opportunity to travel to the region, explore projects, meet potential partners and assess investment opportunities firsthand.

The launch of PAEC signals an ambitious vision for stronger Pakistan-Africa economic relations, with the Council positioning itself as a bridge between capital, production capacity and entrepreneurial talent on both sides.

By encouraging private-sector partnerships and project-based investment, PAEC aims to transform Pakistan-Africa relations into a more active and commercially driven economic partnership.

With Africa’s huge population, expanding economies and growing demand for investment and industrial development, Pakistan’s new Africa-focused platform could mark the beginning of a bold new chapter in South-South economic cooperation.