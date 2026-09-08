10 Million Pakistanis’ Data at Risk as NCCIA busts ‘Mini NADRA’ Network

A routine raid in Lahore opened door to a shocking alleged data operation as NCCIA says two men were caught with a staggering 3TB of sensitive information, linked to more than 10 million Pakistanis, exposing digital trail involving SIM records, locations, call data and family information.

The suspects, identified as Arsalan and Ali Raza, were arrested during a raid conducted by the NCCIA Lahore. Investigators reportedly recovered a staggering 3TB of sensitive data from their possession, along with two mobile phones.

The seized material reportedly contains a wide range of highly sensitive records, including SIM ownership and registration details, call detail records (CDRs), SIM databases and citizens’ location information. But the scope of the alleged data haul does not end there.

Authorities said the recovered information also includes family-tree records of citizens as well as data linked to several government institutions, raising serious concerns over the potential scale and reach of the alleged operation.

NCCIA alleges that the suspects established a website called “Mini NADRA”, purportedly offering unauthorized access to information associated with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Investigators are also probing the suspects’ alleged involvement in the illegal buying and selling of sensitive personal data and their reported access to a platform known as “Khoji.”

The huge data is undergoing forensic examination as investigators attempt to determine exactly how the information was obtained, stored and allegedly distributed. The analysis could also reveal the extent of the suspected data network and identify other individuals potentially involved.

With investigation still underway, NCCIA indicated that more arrests could follow as forensic teams sift through the massive volume of recovered information.