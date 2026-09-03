Pta Clarifies Fake Cybersecurity Notification Circulating On Social Media

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has clarified the status of a cybersecurity notification circulating on social media, declaring it fake and misleading.

The telecom regulator said it had not issued any such alert and urged the public not to believe or share the misleading notification.

The fake notification claims that answering a call from a landline number could result in mobile data and online accounts being hacked. It further alleges that users’ data could be stolen within five to seven seconds during the call.

PTA urged citizens to avoid relying on unverified information circulating on social media and to refrain from forwarding or sharing fake alerts.

The authority advised the public to follow its official social media accounts for verified information and cybersecurity alerts. PTA also maintains an official channel for reporting fraudulent calls and SMS messages.