No, Pakistan has not removed ‘Not Valid for Travel to Israel’ clause from Passport

ISLAMABAD – Indian media continues to push Fake News and now it claims that Pakistan had quietly removed phrase “not valid for travel to Israel” from its passport , and was even preparing to send 20,000 troops to Gaza under Western and Israeli supervision.

Amid the contrasting information, Islamabad delivered sharp rebuttal to what it called “baseless propaganda” by Indian media, tearing apart reports that claimed Islamabad had quietly removed its long-standing passport restriction barring travel to Israel.

In fiery statement, the government blasted reports as “completely fabricated, laughable, and desperate attempts to spread disinformation.”

The clarification came after Indian state-controlled media ran a sensational story alleging that Pakistan had deleted the phrase “not valid for travel to Israel” from its passports and was preparing to deploy 20,000 troops to Gaza under Western and Israeli supervision.

Pakistan called it “total fiction” and stressed that no talks, no deals, and no deployments have been discussed with the CIA, Israel, or any foreign authority. “Neither the Foreign Office nor the military has approved any mission to Gaza,” the statement said flatly.

To shut down rumors once and for all, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed that the clause remains right where it has always been on every Pakistani passport: “This passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel.”

DG Immigration and Passports also confirmed that no edits have been made to the text, calling reports of any such change “utter nonsense.” Slamming Indian media’s “habitual disinformation,” the ministry said Pakistan’s position on Israel is “clear, consistent, and unshakable.”

The ministry went on to ridicule Republic TV’s story for failing to appear in any reputable international outlet, calling it proof that the entire report was “manufactured clickbait.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Directorate of Immigration and Passports has confirmed that a revamped, high-tech version of the national passport is being introduced, featuring modern security elements, the inclusion of the mother’s name, and pages showcasing national landmarks.