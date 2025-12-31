Pillion riding banned in Karachi under Section 144

KARACHI – A ban has been imposed in Karachi on pillion riding under Section 144.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the ban on motorcycle pillion riding will remain in place until January 1.

The notification also states that displaying weapons and aerial firing in the city will be prohibited.

It has also been decided to use drone cameras to identify those involved in aerial firing.

According to the police, drones will be flown in Karachi for the first time to prevent aerial firing.

Police said drones will be flown in areas including Liaquatabad, Sharifabad, Azizabad, Nazimabad, and others. Videos of those involved in aerial firing will be recorded and cases will be registered against them.

Police officials added that more than 16 police stations have been provided with drone cameras.