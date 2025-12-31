Punjab government bans verbal land transactions to ensure transparency

LAHORE – The Punjab government has issued a new notification introducing significant changes to the land transaction system to ensure transparency and compliance with legal requirements. According to the notification, all land transfers and record updates based on verbal agreements have been completely banned across the province.

Under the new rules, land transactions in Punjab will now only be valid if supported by registered documents. Simple written notes or unregistered agreements will hold no legal standing.

The decision applies to all types of land dealings, including sales, mortgages, exchanges, and gifts, making registered documentation mandatory for each transaction. Non-registered agreements or transfers on stamp paper will no longer be legally recognized.

However, inheritance transfers have been exempted from this ban, and in cases of inheritance, land can still be transferred following the previous procedures.

The government’s move aims to curb forgery, disputes, and illegal encroachments in land records, protecting citizens’ rights and strengthening the overall land record system in the province.