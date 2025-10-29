Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s violations of Gaza peace agreement

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the renewed attacks by the Israeli occupying forces in Gaza, which have reportedly resulted in civilian casualties.

“These actions constitute a clear and flagrant violation of international law, as well as a breach of the recently concluded peace agreement. Such aggressive measures by the Israeli occupation forces threaten to undermine the international efforts aimed at establishing durable peace and stability in the region,” Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pakistan called upon the international community to ensure an immediate cessation of ceasefire violations by the Israeli occupation forces.

“Pakistan also reiterates its principled position for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump stated that “nothing” would endanger the ceasefire in Gaza, despite Israeli airstrikes targeting Palestinian territory. Israel claimed these strikes were in retaliation for violations of the truce by Hamas, which the group denied.

Gaza’s civil defense agency reported that the Israeli attacks had resulted in the deaths of at least 50 people, including 22 children, and left around 200 others injured.

Spokesperson Mahmud Bassal described the strikes as a clear violation of the ceasefire, calling the situation in Gaza “catastrophic and horrifying.” He confirmed that the casualties included women and children, and emphasized the dire consequences of the ongoing violence.