PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince call stresses dialogue for regional peace

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which the Prime Minister emphasized maintaining regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

According to reports, the discussion took place in a very warm and pleasant environment. The Prime Minister conveyed his respect and best wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He thanked the Crown Prince for his affection, sincerity, and warmth toward Pakistan. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their longstanding and brotherly relations, which have reached new heights in recent months.

They also discussed regional developments and the current situation. The Prime Minister highlighted the need for unity and harmony among the Muslim Ummah in the face of various challenges and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia. He stressed that maintaining regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy is essential.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman thanked the Prime Minister for the call and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s desire to further enhance cooperation with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest. He also expressed his wish to undertake an official visit to Pakistan next year.