Fake Claim about Pakistan Army General Hassan Khattak’s detention debunked

ISLAMABAD – Social media platforms have seen a surge in unverified and misleading narratives targeting Pakistani military leadership. These claims are part of a broader wave of digital disinformation circulating in the region by Indians.

Recent posts shared by several India-based X accounts, allege that Lieutenant General Hassan Khattak of the Pakistan Army has been detained.

The claim is fabricated and has no basis in verified reporting. Fact Check identified the narrative as part of a coordinated spread of disinformation circulating online by Modi government’s paid keyboard warriors. The allegation that Lt. Gen. Hassan Khattak has been detained is completely fabricated.

Lieutenant General Hassan Khattak is a decorated officer of the Pakistan Army 16th Frontier Force Regiment, and is currently serving in his official position, actively performing his duties. There is no official confirmation supporting any claim of his detention Khattak was among five Major Generals who promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in 2024.

Similar misleading claims targeting Pakistani military officials have repeatedly emerged from certain social media accounts, often lacking credible sourcing and verification.

Users are advised to rely on verified and official sources for accurate information as Indian mainstream and social media are mere laughing stock after hilarious reporting about Pakistan.