Fact Check: Trump Not Coming to Pakistan as US-Iran Talks 2.0 Slated This Week

ISLAMABAD – Officials from Pakistan and Iran said US and Iranian negotiating teams could return to Islamabad within the next few days, or possibly early next week, to continue efforts aimed at easing tensions and preventing further escalation in the Gulf while the exact timing has not yet been finalized.

Ahead of the high-profile visit, there were rumours about Trump leading delegation coming to Pakistan. Pakistani officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar have denied rumors that Trump would travel to Pakistan in connection with the talks.

A representative from Iranian embassy in Islamabad said the next round of discussions may take place soon, though nothing has been confirmed. Iranian sources have also indicated that the coming weekend has been left open as a possible window for talks.

Pakistani authorities are actively coordinating with both Washington and Tehran and have received encouraging signals that both sides are willing to continue engagement. Islamabad is currently working on arranging the timing for another meeting after hosting an earlier round last weekend.

That previous session held in Islamabad was the first direct contact between the two sides in decades. US delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance, while Iran was represented by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. Discussions reportedly focused on key disputes including the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear programme, and sanctions relief.

Pakistani officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar have denied rumors that Donald Trump would travel to Pakistan in connection with the talks. Although no breakthrough was achieved in the last round, both sides are continuing diplomatic communication.

Pakistan is playing facilitative role and is being considered as the venue for another meeting before the current ceasefire period expires, though no official confirmation has been made.