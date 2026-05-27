Watch: Sacrificial bull falls into Murree ravine before being slaughtered on eid

MURREE – A sacrificial animal met with an unusual accident in the Bakoat area of UC Palak in Murree when a bull fell into a deep ravine shortly before Eidul Azha celebrations.

According to local residents, the animal was being unloaded from a vehicle when it became uncontrollable and moved onto the roof of a nearby house.

Due to the absence of protective barriers, the bull subsequently slipped and fell into a gorge.

Murree walo ke kaam hi narale hein uper se abbasi jaga jaga phel gaye hein lol https://t.co/fTlP1VLmXj — imran ali (@imranali27) May 26, 2026

Residents said the animal suffered serious injuries as a result of the fall. It was later slaughtered at the location.

The incident comes as Eidul Azha is being observed across the country with religious enthusiasm, where Muslims are performing sacrificial rites in accordance with the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

Across Pakistan, including major cities like Karachi, thousands of Eid congregations were held, where special prayers were offered for the peace, prosperity, and stability of the country and the wider Muslim world.