Woman held at Karachi airport for attempting Oman travel on fake marriage papers

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has offloaded a female passenger at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi after she attempted to travel abroad using allegedly fake marriage documents.

An FIA spokesperson said the passenger named Kiran was stopped at the immigration counter while preparing to travel to Oman.

During initial checks, she presented documents claiming she was married to a Pakistani citizen named Sajawal, who resides in Oman.

Officials said the woman stated that her marriage took place about a year ago, but verification of the submitted marriage certificate raised serious doubts. The QR code and barcode on the document were found to be suspicious, and authorities were unable to confirm its authenticity.

The FIA further stated that the passenger failed to provide basic and consistent details about her alleged husband and in-laws during questioning. Investigators also noted contradictions in her statements, which deepened suspicions of document fraud.

Following the preliminary inquiry, the passenger was offloaded and transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further legal proceedings.