BISP Payment Update: New Digital Wallet Payment system introduced

ISLAMABAD – Update for BISP beneficiaries with a major shift is happening in how BISP support reaches families as the old system of collecting money from centers or ATMs is being replaced with something more modern, digital wallets.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) announced the introduction of a new digital payment system for its beneficiaries. Under the ongoing relief framework, BISP has been providing financial assistance through various programmes to registered low-income families across the country. So far, payments under these initiatives were disbursed through BISP payment centres and designated ATM cards, ensuring access to funds through traditional banking channels.

BISP Payment Update

Authorities have confirmed that this existing mechanism is now being gradually phased out as part of a broader move toward a cashless economy.

According to officials, and in line with directives attributed to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the upcoming installment of the Benazir Kafalat Programme will be transferred exclusively through digital wallet accounts. These wallets will be activated using a specially issued Benazir mobile SIM.

Under new system, beneficiaries will receive funds directly into their mobile-based wallet accounts, eliminating the need for physical cash collection from centres or ATM withdrawals.

BISP officials urged all registered beneficiaries who have not yet obtained their Benazir mobile SIM to take immediate action. They are advised to visit their nearest BISP office with their personal mobile phones to complete the registration process without delay.

Officials have also highlighted an important deadline, stating that the free Benazir mobile SIM must be obtained by June 15, after which the transition to the new payment mechanism will proceed.

The initiative is being described as a major step toward improving transparency, reducing delays, and strengthening digital financial inclusion in welfare distribution across Pakistan.