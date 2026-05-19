BISP Payments to Rise to Rs20,000 as IMF demands Increase in Cash Support Programme

KARACHI – Relief for low-income families, as International Monetary Fund (IMF) reportedly demanded increase in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) payments amid major shift in Pakistan’s social welfare framework.

The global lender proposed raising current quarterly BISP Kafalat stipend from Rs14,500 to Rs20,000, marking an increase of Rs. 5,500. The proposal is currently under active discussion as IMF officials continue high-level negotiations with Pakistani authorities.

IMF mission is being given detailed briefings on all operational aspects of BISP, including its social protection architecture and the functioning of its welfare delivery system. Officials already presented comprehensive data related to beneficiaries registered under the Kafalat programme, including family enrollment mechanisms, payment distribution cycles, and projected funding requirements for the upcoming fiscal year.

Sources confirm that the IMF is closely reviewing Pakistan’s broader social protection system, with a particular focus on transparency, efficiency, and fiscal sustainability. Discussions also include the future structure of quarterly cash transfers, with indications that further increases may be considered in the next fiscal year under the Kafalat programme.

The ongoing IMF mission schedule is intensive, with a total of four major meetings planned for the day—one dedicated specifically to BISP, while the remaining three sessions are being held with officials from Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). These discussions are part of a wider economic review process.

IMF also urged Government of Pakistan to end all forms of sales tax exemptions, a move that could significantly reshape the country’s taxation and revenue structure.

As negotiations continue, the outcomes of these talks are expected to have far-reaching implications for both Pakistan’s fiscal policy and the financial support received by millions of vulnerable households under the BISP framework.