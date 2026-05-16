BISP Stipend increased from Rs14,000 to Rs18,000; Check Eligibility here

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for low-income households as the government announced increase in financial assistance under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The quarterly stipend has been raised from Rs14,000 to Rs18,000, offering much-needed support to families struggling with rising inflation and living costs.

The government approved an increase in financial assistance under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), raising quarterly stipend by 24.14 percent, from Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 18,000.

The revised payment structure is set to take effect from January 2027, and is part of broader social protection reforms aimed at helping struggling households cope with persistent inflation and rising living costs.

Officials confirmed that written assurances regarding the increase have also been provided to International Monetary Fund (IMF), linking the move to ongoing economic stabilization efforts and wider reforms in the social welfare system. The government is also planning major expansion of the programme, with around 200,000 additional eligible families expected to be included in the BISP network.

BISP is a government-run welfare programme that provides unconditional cash transfers to deserving households. Its primary goal is to improve living standards and strengthen financial stability among vulnerable families, especially women-headed households.

BISP Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility is determined through National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) survey, which assigns a poverty score (PMT score) based on household conditions rather than income alone.

Generally, eligible categories include:

Low-income families near or below the poverty line

Women with valid CNIC (priority to female heads of households)

Widows, divorced women, and single mothers

Families with disabled members, elderly dependents, or orphans

Recently included groups: ever-married women (18+), never-married women (40+), and transgender individuals (18+ with CNIC)

Apply Online

There are several simple ways to check status:

SMS Method: Send your 13-digit CNIC to 8171

Online Portal: Visit 8171.bisp.gov.pk and enter your CNIC

BISP Office: Visit the nearest Tehsil-level BISP office for verification

Registration is not fully online. Instead, it is done through the NSER dynamic survey process:

Visit a BISP registration or Tehsil office

Provide CNIC and household details

Submit supporting documents (if applicable, such as disability or widow certificate)

Complete biometric verification (through NADRA system)

Data is reviewed and PMT score is assigned