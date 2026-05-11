BISP 8171 May Payments coming Before Eid; Check Latest Update

ISLAMABAD – The government prepares to release next Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) installment from May 18, 2026, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha 2026. For many households, this means timely support at a moment when expenses rise sharply, amid petrol and electricity cost surge.

Behind announcement is a structured system designed to target only most deserving families, using NSER surveys and strict verification checks. As payments roll out nationwide, authorities are also tightening transparency measures while making the process more accessible through camps, banks, and SMS alerts.

This timely initiative is to benefit millions of low-income households registered across Pakistan, giving families crucial financial breathing room to manage essential expenses such as food, clothing, and the costly ritual of sacrifice during the festive season.

Officials confirm that payments will be distributed nationwide, but strictly to those families already verified and enrolled under the programme.

Authorities strongly advised recipients to keep their national identity cards and registration records updated and readily available when visiting designated payment centres.

Special arrangements are also being rolled out to make the process smoother and more dignified. Dedicated counters and facilities will be available at payment centres, banking partner outlets, and temporary campsites, with special priority given to elderly citizens and women to ease access to funds.

BISP Eligibility, Payment Guide

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) uses a data-based system through the NSER survey to identify eligible low-income households. A Proxy Means Test (PMT) score is used to measure poverty levels, where lower scores indicate higher need.

Families with PMT score of 32 or below qualify for assistance, while households with a disabled member may be eligible up to a score of 37. Payments are mainly issued to the female head of the household holding a valid CNIC, with special consideration for widowed, divorced, and separated women. Transgender individuals may also qualify based on verified records and survey results.

BISP Eligibility in 2026

Beneficiaries can confirm their status in three simple ways:

Send CNIC (without dashes) to 8171 via SMS

Use the official portal 8171.bisp.gov.pk

Visit the nearest BISP Tehsil Office

Registration

You need to register through NSER survey, not full online registration. Applicants must visit a BISP centre or wait for a survey team. The female applicant must provide her CNIC and family details, and the household data is used to calculate the PMT score. After biometric verification through NADRA, eligible families are enrolled.

There are no registration fees, and citizens are warned to avoid fake agents.

Payments Mode

Approved beneficiaries can receive payments through:

Partner banks like HBL and Bank Alfalah

ATMs or bank branches (where applicable)

Selected mobile wallet agents such as EasyPaisa or JazzCash

New digital social protection systems in some areas

Most payments require biometric thumb verification for security.