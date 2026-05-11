61 housing societies misusing Islamabad name, CDA warns buyers

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has called on the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to take action against 61 housing societies that are allegedly using fake addresses and the name of Islamabad in their promotions.

Reports said 34 private housing schemes are using terms like “Islamabad” and “Capital” in their marketing, while 27 societies are presenting themselves as part of specific Islamabad sectors despite being located outside the city’s jurisdiction.

The authority clarified that many of these projects are actually situated in neighboring areas such as Rawalpindi, Taxila, Fateh Jang, Attock, and other adjacent regions of Punjab.

Advertisements misleadingly present them as part of Islamabad to give buyers the impression that the projects are approved by the CDA.

CDA emphasized that Islamabad’s boundaries extend only from Sector A-17 to I-17, and any sectors beyond these limits do not belong to the capital.

The authority advised the public to verify the location of any housing project within Islamabad’s limits and confirm its approval with relevant authorities before investing.