Karachi man, 64, confesses to wife’s murder over refusal of sex

KARACHI – A disturbing and unusual case reported from Pakistan’s largest city Karachi as a 64-year-old man walked into Pakistan Bazaar Police Station and allegedly confessed to killing his 58-year-old wife.

Karachi police said the suspect arrived at police station early in the morning and calmly admitted to the crime. The officer said the confession was so unexpected that he first assumed it was a joke. “I thought it was some kind of prank. Who kills someone and then comes to the police station to confess?” IO said, calling his shock at the scene.

اپنی 58 سالہ اہلیہ کو محض ہمبستری سے انکار پر جان سے مارنے والے 64 سالہ ملزم علی اصغر کا انکشاف، اس قدر مطمئن نظر آیا کہ پولیس بھی حیران، گرفتاری خود دی، باڈی اور آلہ بھی خود برآمد کروایا

ملزم نے تشدد کر کے جان لی ہے pic.twitter.com/8XwdbpRlSA — Ather Salem® (@AthSal01) June 5, 2026

The officer added that he recorded the suspect’s statement on his mobile phone, during which the man allegedly admitted that a domestic dispute escalated after his wife refused intimate relations, leading him to attack her with an iron rod.

The clip, initially shared internally with senior officers, later surfaced online and rapidly went viral across social media platforms, sparking outrage and intense public debate.

After the confession, police escorted the suspect to the address he provided in the Orangi Town area of Ghaziabad. Upon arrival, officers found a locked house, which the suspect reportedly had opened himself. Inside, police discovered the body of a 58-year-old woman lying on a bed, covered with a cloth.

Authorities confirmed that no other individuals were present at the residence at the time. The modest home, measuring around 100–120 square yards with a tin roof, became the centre of a chilling crime scene investigation. The suspect was presented before a local court on Friday afternoon. The judge granted a two-day physical remand for police custody.

As per FIR, the suspect asked his wife for intimate relations at around 1:16 AM, and upon her refusal, he allegedly became enraged and attacked her using an iron rod and a cutter. After the incident, he allegedly locked the house and directly proceeded to the police station to surrender.

Police later shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital via Edhi Ambulance. Cops confirmed that the suspect was also found in possession of what is believed to be the murder weapon when he surrendered.

Authorities revealed that the victim’s sons have refused to file a case against their father, prompting the state to become the complainant in the case.