AJK election 2026 Schedule revealed, sparking high-stakes political showdown

MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections officially been set in motion as Election Commission shared complete schedule, confirming polling on July 27 across the region. With the electoral timeline now active, political parties have entered full campaign mode as nomination, scrutiny, and appeal stages begin. The announcement has triggered intensified political activity, with over 3.4 million voters set to decide the region’s next government under a tightly structured and closely monitored election process.

Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has officially issued the detailed election timetable on Friday, confirming that general elections will be held across the region on July 27, 2026, marking the formal launch of the electoral process.

With the notification now in force, political activity has entered full swing as parties prepare for nominations, campaign organisation, and constituency-level mobilisation.

Commission said the issuance of the schedule activates all legal and procedural steps required for conducting the general elections.

Full Election Schedule (Official Timeline)

Events Date Filing of nomination papers before Returning Officers 09 June – 19 June 2026 (until 4:00 PM) Scrutiny of nomination papers 20 June 2026 (from 8:00 AM onward) Publication of validly nominated candidates list 20 June 2026 Filing of appeals against acceptance/rejection of nominations 21 June – 24 June 2026 (before 2:00 PM) Hearing of appeals by Election Commission 26 June – 27 June 2026 (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM) Final decision on appeals 28 June – 29 June 2026 Last date for withdrawal of candidature 30 June 2026 (before 2:00 PM) Publication of contesting candidates list 01 July 2026 Allotment of election symbols 02 July 2026 (before 2:00 PM) Final list of candidates with symbols 02 July 2026 (immediately after allotment) Polling Day 27 July 2026 (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

With the election schedule officially announced, political parties across AJK are now expected to accelerate their preparations. Candidate selection, alliance-building, and constituency-level campaigns are likely to intensify in the coming weeks.

The formal start of the election process has effectively unlocked all statutory phases leading up to polling day.

The Election Commission has reiterated its commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections. Officials said preparations are being finalised in close coordination with administrative and security institutions.

Consultations are ongoing, and the appointment of returning officers is expected to begin shortly as part of the pre-election arrangements.

Authorities are reportedly preparing strict security measures for the polling process. These may include deployment of Pakistan Army personnel, alongside Rangers and other law enforcement agencies, to maintain peace and ensure smooth voting across constituencies.

The Commission confirmed that more than 3.4 million registered voters will take part in the upcoming elections. This includes over 500,000 newly registered voters, significantly expanding the electorate.

To manage the process efficiently, coordination between district administrations and election authorities has been further strengthened.