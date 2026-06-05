Gold prices fall by Rs1,469 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan on Friday witnessed a decline in line with fluctuations in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,469, taking new rate to Rs467,816.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold fell by Rs1,323 to settle at Rs401,012.

In international bullion market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $14, with new rate hovering at $4,453.

Silver prices in Pakistan also followed the same downward trend as per tola price dropped to Rs7,730 after a dip of Rs67.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves remained above $22.6 billion at the end of May 2026, according to the latest figures released by the central bank. As of May 29, 2026, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves were recorded at $22.636 billion.

The reserves maintained by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed a modest improvement during the week. The central bank reported that its holdings increased by $43 million, reaching $17.190 billion by May 29.

In contrast, foreign currency reserves held by commercial banks declined over the same period. Bank-held reserves fell by $54 million, bringing their total to $5.446 billion.

A week earlier, on May 22, 2026, Pakistan’s overall liquid foreign reserves stood at approximately $22.647 billion. Of this amount, the SBP accounted for $17.147 billion, while commercial banks held nearly $5.500 billion in foreign exchange reserves.