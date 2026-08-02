Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-37 Jammu-IV

PML-N’s Maryam Javed Builds Lead in Jammu-IV with 1,222 Votes
PML-N candidate Maryam Javed is leading in LA-37 (Jammu-IV) with 1,222 votes, ahead of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) candidate Usman Aleem, who has secured 833 votes, according to unofficial figures. PPP’s Shaheen Kausar Dar trails in third place.
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Status
|Maryam Javed
|PML-N
|1,222
|Leading
|Usman Aleem
|PMML
|833
|Trailing
|Shaheen Kausar Dar
|PPP
|—
|Trailing
The second phase will decide the fate of 9 constituencies in Muzaffarabad Division (LA-25 to LA-33) and 12 refugee seats (LA-34 to LA-45) representing Kashmiri refugees settled across Pakistan. The contest has attracted candidates from major political forces, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Muslim Conference, Jamaat-e-Islami, other political groups, and a large number of independents.
Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 2026 Results: LA-26 Neelum Valley