Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-37 Jammu-IV

PML-N’s Maryam Javed Builds Lead in Jammu-IV with 1,222 Votes

PML-N candidate Maryam Javed is leading in LA-37 (Jammu-IV) with 1,222 votes, ahead of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) candidate Usman Aleem, who has secured 833 votes, according to unofficial figures. PPP’s Shaheen Kausar Dar trails in third place.

The second phase will decide the fate of 9 constituencies in Muzaffarabad Division (LA-25 to LA-33) and 12 refugee seats (LA-34 to LA-45) representing Kashmiri refugees settled across Pakistan. The contest has attracted candidates from major political forces, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Muslim Conference, Jamaat-e-Islami, other political groups, and a large number of independents.