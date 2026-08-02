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Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-37 Jammu-IV

By Staff Reporter
8:50 pm | Aug 2, 2026
Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026 La 37 Jammu Iv

PML-N’s Maryam Javed Builds Lead in Jammu-IV with 1,222 Votes

PML-N candidate Maryam Javed is leading in LA-37 (Jammu-IV) with 1,222 votes, ahead of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) candidate Usman Aleem, who has secured 833 votes, according to unofficial figures. PPP’s Shaheen Kausar Dar trails in third place.

Candidate Party Votes Status
Maryam Javed PML-N 1,222 Leading
Usman Aleem PMML 833 Trailing
Shaheen Kausar Dar PPP Trailing

The second phase will decide the fate of 9 constituencies in Muzaffarabad Division (LA-25 to LA-33) and 12 refugee seats (LA-34 to LA-45) representing Kashmiri refugees settled across Pakistan. The contest has attracted candidates from major political forces, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Muslim Conference, Jamaat-e-Islami, other political groups, and a large number of independents.

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