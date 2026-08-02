Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-34 Jammu-I

PML-N’s Nasir Hussain Dar Leads in Jammu-I Refugee Seat

In the Jammu-I refugee constituency (LA-34), PML-N candidate Nasir Hussain Dar has taken an early lead over PPP’s Colonel (Retd.) Abdul Qadeer Chauhan, according to unofficial trends.

The second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections concluded on Sunday amid heavy voter turnout, political tensions and weather-related disruptions. Polling was held in eight Muzaffarabad Division constituencies and all 12 refugee seats across Pakistan, while voting in LA-27 Muzaffarabad-I was postponed due to heavy rainfall. More than 300 candidates contested the polls, which were overshadowed by allegations of violence, claims of electoral irregularities and accusations traded between the PPP and PML-N. With polling completed in all remaining constituencies, focus has now shifted to unofficial results, while the delayed LA-27 election will determine the final composition of the new AJK Legislative Assembly.