Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-33 Muzaffarabad-Hattian

PML-N’s Muhammad Rashid Ahead in Muzaffarabad-Hattian
MUZAFFARABAD-HATTIAN: Early unofficial results from LA-33 show PML-N’s Muhammad Rashid ahead of PPP’s Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai. Counting is ongoing.
|Candidate
|Party
|Status
|Muhammad Rashid
|PML-N
|Leading
|Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai
|PPP
|Trailing
Tough contest underway between PML-N and PPP amid rigging allegations, while smaller parties and independent candidates could prove decisive in closely contested constituencies.
Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-29 Muzaffarabad