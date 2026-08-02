Latest
Pakistan

Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-33 Muzaffarabad-Hattian

By Staff Reporter
8:42 pm | Aug 2, 2026
Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026 La 33 Muzaffarabad Hattian

PML-N’s Muhammad Rashid Ahead in Muzaffarabad-Hattian

MUZAFFARABAD-HATTIAN: Early unofficial results from LA-33 show PML-N’s Muhammad Rashid ahead of PPP’s Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai. Counting is ongoing.

Candidate Party Status
Muhammad Rashid PML-N Leading
Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai PPP Trailing

Tough contest underway between PML-N and PPP amid rigging allegations, while smaller parties and independent candidates could prove decisive in closely contested constituencies.

Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-29 Muzaffarabad

Staff Reporter

Related News

Search now